STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 09147
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Aislynn Lena Moore
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Aislynn Lena Moore, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Aislynn Lena Moore
Proposed Name
Aislynn Lena Geddie Stanton
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 23 day of January 2019, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Aislynn L. Moore
Aislynn L. Moore
HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018
