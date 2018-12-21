No. D-202-CV-2018 09180
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 09180
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Stephanie Bauer Stewart
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Stephanie Bauer Stewart, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Stephanie Bauer Stewart
Proposed Name
Stephanie Asher
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 24 day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Stephanie B. Stewart
Stephanie Bauer Stewart
HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018
