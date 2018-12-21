STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 09180

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Stephanie Bauer Stewart

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Stephanie Bauer Stewart, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Stephanie Bauer Stewart

Proposed Name

Stephanie Asher

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 24 day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Stephanie B. Stewart

Stephanie Bauer Stewart

HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018