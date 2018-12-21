STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 09193

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

BRUCE JAMES OLKER

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BRUCE JAMES OLKER, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

BRUCE JAMES OLKER

Proposed Name BRUCE JAMES BARRAVECCHIA

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31 day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bruce James Olker

BRUCE JAMES OLKER

HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018