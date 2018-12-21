No. D-202-CV-2018 09193
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 09193
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
BRUCE JAMES OLKER
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BRUCE JAMES OLKER, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
BRUCE JAMES OLKER
Proposed Name BRUCE JAMES BARRAVECCHIA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31 day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bruce James Olker
BRUCE JAMES OLKER
HCS Pub. December 21, 28, 2018
