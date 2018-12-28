Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE,

4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE NM 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE BID auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place. Date: January 16, 2019 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction to be eligible to bid. Payment by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#60084 ZAHN, Isaac R. 221 Saddlewood Tr. SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124 – gaming equipment, box, totes, crates, whiteboard, fan, computer monitor.

#12014 SHOWALTER, Greg P. 3904 Erbbe NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 china cabinet, ladder, washer, dryer, flat screen tv, microwave, filing cabinet, boxes, coffee table.

#17016 SOTERIA (Lynette Cass) 4830 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Suite J Albuquerque, NM 87111 entertainment cent, office chair, boxes, totes, table, bookcase, filing cabinet, chair, mirror.

#19015 ROLLINS, Rashaad M. 8000 MONTGOMERY BLVD NE #411, Albuquerque, NM 87111 – bed, bed frame, vacuum, grill, boxes, totes, shoes, books.

#23015 SOTERIA (Lynette Cass) 4830 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Suite J Albuquerque, NM 87111 – chairs, mirrors, shelves, bookcases, office chair, barstool, salon chairs.

#23024 JOE, Rose M. 8409 Comanche RD Apt 37 Albuquerque, NM 87111 – couch, bed frame, totes, coffee table.

#25016 EGHBALIEH, Keyvan PO Box 92216 Albuquerque, NM 87199 – boxes of shoes, TV, bedding.

HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 2019