NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On February 04, 2019 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2002 Ford F150 VIN 1FTRX18LX2NB85980.

NM Demo tag 18D358476. Last known registered owner is Auto Station LLC of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of$1926.36. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. December 7, 14, 2018