NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On February 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2014 Chevrolet Cruze VIN 1G1PC5SB9E7194682. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Carl Howard Weiss Lessee Caitlyn Suzanne Weiss Lessee of Glendale, AZ. Lien holder is Vault For Ally or Colt of Cockeysville, MD. In the amount of $899.92. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Quality Pontiac GMC Buick 7901 Lomas Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 (505) 348-1206.

HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 2019