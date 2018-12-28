NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2006 Paiute PT-713SPW trailer. VIN 5SBUS13136S001449.. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $1456.20. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Double D Auto 500 Route 66 Moriarty NM 87035 (505 832-4311

HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 2019