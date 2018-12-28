Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on January 16, 2019, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.

Aguilar, Martin

E433

10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C-22

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Mattresses, Entertainment Center, Dining Chairs, Coolers, Washing Machine, Misc. Furniture, Boxes, and Items.

Cornelius, Paul

D290

3016 Charleston SE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Entertainment Centers, Fridge, Lawn Chairs, Bike, Lawn Tools, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Finley, Akisha

E386

10112 Menaul Blvd. NE, Apt. L-24

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Mattresses, Toys, Fishing Poles, Books, Misc. boxes and Items.

Joe, Emma

C97

10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes

Ladner, Joe

F485

17 Lakeshore Dr. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Cabinets, Dresser, Dining Furniture, Bed Set, Misc. Bags and Items.

Lewis, Trody

E415

P.O. Box 81171

Albuquerque, NM 87198

Tools, Bikes, Ice Chests, Painting, Shop Vac, Weed Eater, Bed Frame, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Loya, Rudy

B61

160 Holguin Rd.

Vinton, TX 79821

Couch, Fishing Rods, Dressers, Chair, Misc. Boxes and Items.

McLaurin Sarah

C93

P.O. Box 1604

Lovington, NM 88260

Twin Beds, Toys, Mirrors, Misc. Bags, Boxes, and Items.

Miles, Bobby

B96

2825 Charleston NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

Microwaves, Dressers, Mattresses, End Tables, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Miller, Ablaeza

A33

305 Brook St. Rear

Pleasantdale NY 12182

Chair, Sofa Frame, Dresser, Misc. Furniture, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Moreland, George

C64

9714 Salem Rd. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Chairs, Dressers, Mirror, TV’s, Misc. Furniture, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Shand, Benjamin

D340

813 Diana Pl. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87123

Crib w/Mattress, Toys, Playpen, Misc. Boxes and Items

Walker, Kera

C44

420 Zang St., Apt. 3-302

Lakewood, CO 80228

Mattresses, Coffee Table, Love Seat, Guitar, Misc. Boxes, Bags, and Items.

HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 11, 2019