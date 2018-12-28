U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC)
Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on January 16, 2019, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.
Aguilar, Martin
E433
10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C-22
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Mattresses, Entertainment Center, Dining Chairs, Coolers, Washing Machine, Misc. Furniture, Boxes, and Items.
Cornelius, Paul
D290
3016 Charleston SE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Entertainment Centers, Fridge, Lawn Chairs, Bike, Lawn Tools, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Finley, Akisha
E386
10112 Menaul Blvd. NE, Apt. L-24
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Mattresses, Toys, Fishing Poles, Books, Misc. boxes and Items.
Joe, Emma
C97
10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes
Ladner, Joe
F485
17 Lakeshore Dr. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Cabinets, Dresser, Dining Furniture, Bed Set, Misc. Bags and Items.
Lewis, Trody
E415
P.O. Box 81171
Albuquerque, NM 87198
Tools, Bikes, Ice Chests, Painting, Shop Vac, Weed Eater, Bed Frame, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Loya, Rudy
B61
160 Holguin Rd.
Vinton, TX 79821
Couch, Fishing Rods, Dressers, Chair, Misc. Boxes and Items.
McLaurin Sarah
C93
P.O. Box 1604
Lovington, NM 88260
Twin Beds, Toys, Mirrors, Misc. Bags, Boxes, and Items.
Miles, Bobby
B96
2825 Charleston NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Microwaves, Dressers, Mattresses, End Tables, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Miller, Ablaeza
A33
305 Brook St. Rear
Pleasantdale NY 12182
Chair, Sofa Frame, Dresser, Misc. Furniture, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Moreland, George
C64
9714 Salem Rd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Chairs, Dressers, Mirror, TV’s, Misc. Furniture, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Shand, Benjamin
D340
813 Diana Pl. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Crib w/Mattress, Toys, Playpen, Misc. Boxes and Items
Walker, Kera
C44
420 Zang St., Apt. 3-302
Lakewood, CO 80228
Mattresses, Coffee Table, Love Seat, Guitar, Misc. Boxes, Bags, and Items.
HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 11, 2019
