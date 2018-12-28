Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: January 17, 2019. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

C-24 SALAZAR, Shaniece J. 10128 Range Rd SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 boxes & bins, 2 sofas, coffee table, endtables, toys, love seat, car seat, home goods, bed frame

H-03 ESPINO, Lilia A. 8416 La Paloma Ct Albuquerque, NM 87120 refrigerator, armoire, table, flat screen tv, front load washer & dryer, boxes & totes, 2 monitors, dining chairs

I-55 ORTIZ, Ahily M. 6041 Sequoia Rd NW Apt A-13 Albuquerque, NM 87120 boxes & totes, bed frames, toys, backpack, keyboard, 2 chests

J-61 FLORES, Oscar G. 161 Griegos Rd SW #4 Albuquerque, NM 87109 heater, toys, pool cues, basket, boxes & bins, hookah

J-67 GALLEGOS, John S. 5712 Iliff Rd NW Albuquerque, NM 87105 stroller, tool box, boxes, bags

J-74 BURTON, Trevis 3229 Adams St NE C-74 Albuquerque, NM 87108 tools, boxes & totes, ice chests, keyboard, bike, cooking equipment

K-04 BENAVIDEZ, Jose O. 13136 Wenonah Ave SE Apt D Albuquerque, NM 87123 boxes & bags

K-10 MARTINEZ, Diana M. 6808 Marigot N Albuquerque, NM 87120 boxes & totes, microwave, ice chest, speaker, shoes

K-53 HOSFORD, Russell D. 3912 Hilton Albuquerque, NM 87110 boxes & totes, DVD player, stereo equipment, golf clubs, ice chest, books

N-98 TRUJILLO, Thomas 5608 Zuni Rd SE Albuquerque, NM 87108 clothes, boxes & totes, tool box

O-05 RENDON, Genevieve A. 2601 Alamogordo Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 couch, dining chairs, boxes, folding chair

O-16 GUTIERREZ, David 812 Camino Don Tomas Bernalillo, NM 87004 refrigerator, sectional sofa, camera equipment, lamp, rugs, bedding, chair

P-16 MOLINA, Christina R. 3027 Estrella Brillante St NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 front loading washer & dryer, metal cabinet, bed frame, grill, couches, flat screen tv, fishing equipment, stereo, tool box

S-04 GIBSON, Bryan P. 1609 Stanford Dr SE Albuquerque, NM 87106 lamp, dolly, tool boxes, deep freezer, entertainment center, ironing board, stereo equipment, lamps, salon chair, home décor, rug

HCS Pub. December 28, 2018, January 4, 2019