TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday February 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

A-7 Johnston, Paula. 2200 Lester Dr NE #378 ABQ NM 87112. Lots & lots of misc. $ 1180.17

B-30 Solano, Yajaira. 420 Jane St NE ABQ NM 87123. Children’s toys, Misc. $ 393.67

C-59 Brown, Shermaine. 4724 Shepherd Ct NE ABQ NM 87144. Coffee table, Child’s furn., Misc. $ 569.01

C-60 Damron, Misty. 13001 Central NE #417 ABQ NM 87123. Furn. & Misc. $ 669.34

D-89 Lopez, Stephanie. PO Box 313 Ft. Sumner NM 88119. Child’s wagon, Totes & Boxes $ 621.67

D-110 Norton, Matthew. 557 Tramway Blvd NE #152. Lot of misc. $ 240.50

E-133 Norton, Matthew. 557 Tramway Blvd NE #152. TV, Saw, Lots of misc. $ 240.50

H-203 Leyba, Concha. C/o Jesusa Vicuna 117 N. Ave A Portales NM 88130. Furn., Grandfather clock, Tank, SW ladder, Misc. $ 600.67

H-218 Warner, Bryan. 1380 Rio Rancho Blvd SE #320 Rio Rancho NM 87124. Misc. boxes. $ 721.67

I-225 Mountjoy, Michael. 11201 Chico Rd NE ABQ NM 87123. Bike parts, Tool box & Misc.

$ 455.52

K-377 Managers Unit Barney, Elizabeth 721 Rio Arriba SE ABQ NM 87123. $ 556.87 Chavez, Myron. C/o Ryan Keller 102 Hurley Bayard NM 88023. $ 435.45 McNutt, Tonya. PO Box 51311 ABQ NM 87181. $ 381.02 Munoz, Gabriel. 10200 2nd St NW #73 ABQ NM 87114. $ 1267.17 Notah, Margaret 5608 Zuni Rd SE ABQ NM 87108. $ 601.84 Otero, Andres. 13500 Skyline Rd NE #231 ABQ NM 87123. $ 396.02 Trobaugh, Kelli 1001 Tramway NE #209 ABQ NM 87112. $ 798.77 Spauling basket ball hoop & backboard, Roadmaster & Huffy Mtn. Bikes, Schwin Bake, Lawn mowers, Tools, Buffet, China Hutch, Beverage center, Water softener, Fishing poles, Walker, Total gym.

K-385 Peralta, Rigo. 7501 Central Ave NW #40 ABQ NM 87121. Mattresses & Misc. $ 808.67

L-400 Brown, Mack. 161 Chama SE ABQ NM 87108. Vinyl records, misc. $ 1047.87

Q-484 West, Patricia. 4320 Washington St NE # 51 ABQ NM 87109. Furn., Ladder, Lots of misc. $ 1614.84

R-510 Managers Unit – Furn. & Lots of misc.

