ALMOST ANYTHING STORED

ALMOST ANYTHING

STORED LEGAL NOTICE

This serves as official

“Notice to Enforce Lien”,

Complete disposition of the

following units located at

3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas

NM 87031. Entire Contents

will be disposed on February 12th 2019 at 2:00 PM at

3112 HWY 47, Los Lunas NM 87031.

Unit #208 Contents belonging to

Nathan Felts

1309 Robyn Pl.

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

Unit #253 Contents belonging to

Maria Anaya

20 Oney Ln.

Belen, NM 87002

Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes

HCS Pub. January 25, February 1, 2019