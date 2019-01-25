ALMOST ANYTHING STORED
ALMOST ANYTHING
STORED LEGAL NOTICE
This serves as official
“Notice to Enforce Lien”,
Complete disposition of the
following units located at
3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas
NM 87031. Entire Contents
will be disposed on February 12th 2019 at 2:00 PM at
3112 HWY 47, Los Lunas NM 87031.
Unit #208 Contents belonging to
Nathan Felts
1309 Robyn Pl.
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
Unit #253 Contents belonging to
Maria Anaya
20 Oney Ln.
Belen, NM 87002
Included but not limited to: Furniture and boxes
HCS Pub. January 25, February 1, 2019
