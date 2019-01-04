CAUSE NO. CV 2018 09129
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Manuel Ricardo Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Ricardo Garcia, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Manuel Ricardo Garcia to Michael Manuel Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31 day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Manuel Ricardo Garcia
Manuel Ricardo Garcia
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 4, 11, 2019
