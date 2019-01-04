2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2018 09129

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Manuel Ricardo Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Ricardo Garcia, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Manuel Ricardo Garcia to Michael Manuel Garcia, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31 day of January 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Manuel Ricardo Garcia

Manuel Ricardo Garcia

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 4, 11, 2019