Juan Tabo Self Storage
Juan Tabo Self Storage
Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on February 11, 2019, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.storagetreasures.com.
Sharon Graeme
2801 Muriel NE
Apt B
Abq, NM 87112
Unit 11N
Unit appears to contain personal items.
Karen Hrubienski
PO Box 53013
Abq, NM 87192
Unit15S
Unit appears to contain personal items.
Sarah Trujillo
1819 Betts NE
Abq., NM 87112
Unit T5
Appears to contain personal items
Richard Duchesne, Manager
HCS Pub. January 25, February 1, 2019
0 comments