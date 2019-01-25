Juan Tabo Self Storage

Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on February 11, 2019, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.storagetreasures.com.

Sharon Graeme

2801 Muriel NE

Apt B

Abq, NM 87112

Unit 11N

Unit appears to contain personal items.

Karen Hrubienski

PO Box 53013

Abq, NM 87192

Unit15S

Unit appears to contain personal items.

Sarah Trujillo

1819 Betts NE

Abq., NM 87112

Unit T5

Appears to contain personal items

Richard Duchesne, Manager

HCS Pub. January 25, February 1, 2019