No. 2018 8445
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. 2018 8445
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anthony Rey Apodaca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Ammended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anthony Rey Apodaca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Anthony Rey Apodaca
Proposed Name
Anthony Rey Roybal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 27 day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anthony Rey Apodaca
Anthony Rey Apodaca
HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019
0 comments