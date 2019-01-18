STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. 2018 8445

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Anthony Rey Apodaca

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Ammended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anthony Rey Apodaca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Anthony Rey Apodaca

Proposed Name

Anthony Rey Roybal

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 27 day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Anthony Rey Apodaca

Anthony Rey Apodaca

HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019