No. CV 2018-08542
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
RAMON BARRERA JR
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
2nd Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RAMON BARRERA JR., Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
RAMON BARRERA JR
Proposed Name
RAYMOND BARRERA JR
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the day of MAR 06 2019, at the hour of 11:15 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ramon Barrera Jr
RAMON BARRERA JR
HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019
