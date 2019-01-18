STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018-08542

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

RAMON BARRERA JR

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

2nd Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RAMON BARRERA JR., Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

RAMON BARRERA JR

Proposed Name

RAYMOND BARRERA JR

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the day of MAR 06 2019, at the hour of 11:15 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ramon Barrera Jr

RAMON BARRERA JR

HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019