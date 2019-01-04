STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 08886

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Norman Cary Peratta

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Norman Cary Perrata, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Norman Cary Perrata

Proposed Name

Donavan Terry Laveyana

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 16th day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Donovan Terry Laveyana

Donovan Terry Laveyana

HCS Pub. January 4, 11, 2019