No. CV 2018 08886
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 08886
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Norman Cary Peratta
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Norman Cary Perrata, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, New Mexico, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Norman Cary Perrata
Proposed Name
Donavan Terry Laveyana
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 16th day of January 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Donovan Terry Laveyana
Donovan Terry Laveyana
HCS Pub. January 4, 11, 2019
