STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 09318
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ROBIN DEE JOHNS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROBIN DEE JOHNS, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
ROBIN DEE JOHNS
Proposed Name
ROBIN DEE BAKER
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 4 day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Robin Dee Johns
ROBIN DEE JOHNS
HCS Pub. January 4, 11, 2019
