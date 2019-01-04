STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 09324

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Chastity Nicole Carrejo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chastity N Carrejo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Chastity N Carrejo

Proposed Name

Chastity N Wintermute

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 1st day of February 2019, at the hour of 9:59 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Chastity Carrejo

Chastity Carrejo

HCS Pub. January 4, 11, 2019