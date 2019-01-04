No. CV 2018 09324
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 09324
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Chastity Nicole Carrejo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chastity N Carrejo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Chastity N Carrejo
Proposed Name
Chastity N Wintermute
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 1st day of February 2019, at the hour of 9:59 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Chastity Carrejo
Chastity Carrejo
HCS Pub. January 4, 11, 2019
