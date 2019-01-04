No. CV 2019 00001
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 00001
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Deborah Denise Martinez Riensche
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Deborah Denise Martinez-Riensche, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Deborah Denise Martinez-Riensche
Proposed Name Deborah Denise Martinez-Riensche
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JUDGE BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 8 day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Deborah Denise Martinez-Riensche
Deborah Denise Martinez-Riensche
HCS Pub. January 4, 11, 2019
