STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00105

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ANNA BELLE O’ROURKE

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ANNA BELLE O’ROURKE, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

ANNA BELLE O’ROURKE

Proposed Name

JUDITH ANN WOLFRAM

This Petition will be heard before the NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 12 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Judith Ann Wolfram

ANNA BELLE O’ROURKE

HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019