No. CV 2019 00105
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 00105
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ANNA BELLE O’ROURKE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ANNA BELLE O’ROURKE, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
ANNA BELLE O’ROURKE
Proposed Name
JUDITH ANN WOLFRAM
This Petition will be heard before the NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 12 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Judith Ann Wolfram
ANNA BELLE O’ROURKE
HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019
