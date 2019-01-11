No. CV 2019 00192
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 00192
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Robin L Rose
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robin L Rose, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Robin L. Rose
Proposed Name
CHASE R CARTER
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 27th day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Robin L Rose
CHASE R. CARTER
HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019
