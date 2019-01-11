Home   >   County   >   Bernalillo County   >   No. CV 2019 00192

No. CV 2019 00192

By on January 11, 2019

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00192

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Robin L Rose

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robin L Rose, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name   Robin L. Rose

Proposed Name

CHASE R CARTER

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 27th day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Robin L Rose

CHASE R. CARTER

HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019

