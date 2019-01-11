No. CV 2019 00198
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 00198
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Joleen Nicole Griego
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joleen Nicole Griego, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Joleen Nicole Griego
Proposed Name
Jolene Neela Grieg
This Petition will be heard before the CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 28th day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joleen Nicole Griego
Joleen Nicole Griego
HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019
