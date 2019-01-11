STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00198

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Joleen Nicole Griego

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joleen Nicole Griego, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Joleen Nicole Griego

Proposed Name

Jolene Neela Grieg

This Petition will be heard before the CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 28th day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joleen Nicole Griego

Joleen Nicole Griego

HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019