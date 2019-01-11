No. CV 2019 00221
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Luciano Robert Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Luciano Robert Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Luciano Robert Garcia
Proposed Name
Robert L Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 20 day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Luciano Robert Garcia
Luciano Robert Garcia
HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019
