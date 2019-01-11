STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00221

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Luciano Robert Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Luciano Robert Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Luciano Robert Garcia

Proposed Name

Robert L Garcia

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 20 day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Luciano Robert Garcia

Luciano Robert Garcia

HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019