No. CV-2019 00426
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Senora Williams
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Senora Williams, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name Senora Williams
Proposed Name Senora Keyes
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 27th day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courthouse 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Senora Williams
Senora Williams
HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019
