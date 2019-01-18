STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV-2019 00426

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Senora Williams

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Senora Williams, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:

Current Name Senora Williams

Proposed Name Senora Keyes

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 27th day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courthouse 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Senora Williams

Senora Williams

HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019