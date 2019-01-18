STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00428

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

KAWYA THATHSARANI WADUGE

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that KAWYA THATHSARANI WADUGE, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name KAWYA THATHSARANI WADUGE

Proposed Name KAWYA ESPERANZA-SANDHORST

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 27th day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kawya Thathsarani Waduge

KAWYA THATHSARANI WADUGE

HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019