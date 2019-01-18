No. CV 2019 00428
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 00428
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
KAWYA THATHSARANI WADUGE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that KAWYA THATHSARANI WADUGE, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name KAWYA THATHSARANI WADUGE
Proposed Name KAWYA ESPERANZA-SANDHORST
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 27th day of February 2019, at the hour of 11:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kawya Thathsarani Waduge
KAWYA THATHSARANI WADUGE
HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019
0 comments