STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00472

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Alicia Ernestina Rico

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Alicia Ernestina Rico, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Maria Alicia Ernestina Rico

Proposed Name Alice Rico

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 21 day of March 2019, at the hour of 3:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Alicia Ernestina Rico

Maria Alicia Ernestina Rico

HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019