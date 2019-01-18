No. CV 2019 00472
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 00472
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Alicia Ernestina Rico
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Alicia Ernestina Rico, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Maria Alicia Ernestina Rico
Proposed Name Alice Rico
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 21 day of March 2019, at the hour of 3:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Alicia Ernestina Rico
Maria Alicia Ernestina Rico
HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019
0 comments