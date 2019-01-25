STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00599

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Juanita Eloisa Gonzales

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juanita Eloisa Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Juanita Eloisa Gonzales

Proposed Name

Janie Elsie Gonzales

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:15 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Juanita Eloisa Gonzales

Juanita Eloisa Gonzales

HCS Pub. January 25, February 1, 2019