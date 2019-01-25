No. CV 2019 00599
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Juanita Eloisa Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juanita Eloisa Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Juanita Eloisa Gonzales
Proposed Name
Janie Elsie Gonzales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:15 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Juanita Eloisa Gonzales
Juanita Eloisa Gonzales
