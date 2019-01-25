STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00601

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lillian Nelson AKA Brenda Nelson

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lillian Nelson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Lillian Nelson AKA Brenda Nelson

Proposed Name

Lillian Brenda Nelson

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 28 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lillian Nelson AKA Brenda Nelson

Lillian Nelson AKA Brenda Nelson

HCS Pub. January 25, February 1, 2019