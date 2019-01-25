No. CV 2019 00601
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lillian Nelson AKA Brenda Nelson
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lillian Nelson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Lillian Nelson AKA Brenda Nelson
Proposed Name
Lillian Brenda Nelson
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 28 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lillian Nelson AKA Brenda Nelson
Lillian Nelson AKA Brenda Nelson
HCS Pub. January 25, February 1, 2019
