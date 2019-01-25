No. CV 2019 00607
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2019 00607
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gene Carl Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gene Carl Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Gene Carl Martinez
Proposed Name
Eugene Victor Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gene Carl Martinez
Gene Carl Martinez
HCS Pub. January 25, February 1, 2019
