SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2019 00607

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Gene Carl Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gene Carl Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Gene Carl Martinez

Proposed Name

Eugene Victor Martinez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 6th day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Gene Carl Martinez

Gene Carl Martinez

HCS Pub. January 25, February 1, 2019