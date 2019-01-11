SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. D-202-CV-2018-08631

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION FOR CHANGE

OF NAME FOR STELLA JO GUTIERREZ

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR NAME CHANGE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned Petitioner, Stella Jo Gutierrez, residing in Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, will at the hour of 10:00 A.M. on February 12, 2019, apply to the District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87103, before Judge Clay Campbell, to change her name to Estella Jo Gutierrez. That all persons who may care to oppose the same shall take notice accordingly.

Electronically Filed

s/ Richard J. Grodner

Attorney For Petitioner

2015 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Suite C

Albuquerque, NM 87112

(505) 266-2566

HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019