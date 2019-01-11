NO. D-202-CV-2018-08631
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO. D-202-CV-2018-08631
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION FOR CHANGE
OF NAME FOR STELLA JO GUTIERREZ
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR NAME CHANGE
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned Petitioner, Stella Jo Gutierrez, residing in Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen (14) years, will at the hour of 10:00 A.M. on February 12, 2019, apply to the District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87103, before Judge Clay Campbell, to change her name to Estella Jo Gutierrez. That all persons who may care to oppose the same shall take notice accordingly.
Electronically Filed
s/ Richard J. Grodner
Attorney For Petitioner
2015 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Suite C
Albuquerque, NM 87112
(505) 266-2566
HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019
0 comments