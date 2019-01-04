No. D-202-CV-2018 09323
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 09323
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
KATELYN LOUISE PODNAR
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that KATELYN LOUISE PODNAR, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name KATELYN LOUISE PODNAR
Proposed Name KATELYN LOUISE ZAMORA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 28th day of January 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Katelyn L Podnar
KATELYN LOUISE PODNAR
HCS Pub. January 4, 11, 2019
