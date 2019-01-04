STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 09323

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

KATELYN LOUISE PODNAR

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that KATELYN LOUISE PODNAR, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name KATELYN LOUISE PODNAR

Proposed Name KATELYN LOUISE ZAMORA

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 28th day of January 2019, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Katelyn L Podnar

KATELYN LOUISE PODNAR

HCS Pub. January 4, 11, 2019