No. D-202-CV-2019 00187
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Deborah Lynn Todd
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Deborah Lynn Todd, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Deborah Lynn Todd
Proposed Name
Deborah Lynn Webb
This Petition will be heard before the DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 26 day of February 2019, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Deborah Lynn Todd
Deborah Lynn Todd
HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019
