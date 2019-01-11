STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 00187

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Deborah Lynn Todd

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Deborah Lynn Todd, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Deborah Lynn Todd

Proposed Name

Deborah Lynn Webb

This Petition will be heard before the DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 26 day of February 2019, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Deborah Lynn Todd

Deborah Lynn Todd

HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019