STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2019 00200

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Andres Gonzales

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andres Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Andres Gonzales

Proposed Name

Andrew Gonzales

This Petition will be heard before the NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 12 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Andrew Gonzales

Andres Gonzales

HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019