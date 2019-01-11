No. D-202-CV 2019 00200
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2019 00200
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Andres Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Andres Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Andres Gonzales
Proposed Name
Andrew Gonzales
This Petition will be heard before the NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 12 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Andrew Gonzales
Andres Gonzales
HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019
