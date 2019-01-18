No. D-202-CV-2019 00467
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2019 00467
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gabrielle Lee Thomas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gabrielle Lee Thomas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Gabrielle Lee Thomas
Proposed Name
Mia Elizabeth Thomas
Mia Elizabeth Thomas is the name on the Birth Cert. Never updated with Social Security
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable , District Judge, on the 18th day of February 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gabrielle Lee Thomas
Gabrielle Lee Thomas
HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019
