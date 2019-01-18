STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2019 00467

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Gabrielle Lee Thomas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gabrielle Lee Thomas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Gabrielle Lee Thomas

Proposed Name

Mia Elizabeth Thomas

Mia Elizabeth Thomas is the name on the Birth Cert. Never updated with Social Security

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable , District Judge, on the 18th day of February 2019, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Gabrielle Lee Thomas

Gabrielle Lee Thomas

HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019