NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 04, 2019 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2013 Ram 1500 PK VIN 1C6RR7LT0DS681967. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Loren Atencio of Bloomfield, NM . In the amount of $1922.02. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. January 18, 25, 2019