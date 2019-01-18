NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On April 08, 2019 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2008 Toyota 4Runner VIN JTEBU17R18K031681. AZ license plate BSM2754. Last known registered owner is Lorraine B Hall of Phoenix, AZ. In the amount of $1646.20. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Jay Walton Automotive 9401 Central Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 296-4816.

