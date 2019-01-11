Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. January 24, 2019. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cash Deposit of $50.00 required. Bring your own Lock or one can be purchased.

UNIT (C426) Ricardo Celiz & Luisa F Mendoza , 10401 Central Ave SW, #110, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Bikes, Toys, Clothes, Bins

UNIT (C432) Stephanie Villegas, 648 Ridge Side Trail SW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Washer/Dryer, Furniture, Bins

UNIT: (A087), Randy Lopez, 220 St Francis Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Boxes. Tools, Furniture

UNIT: (A075), Richard M Heath, 10760 Cenote Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Miscellaneous Household

UNIT: (G348) Fabian I Sanchez & C/O Geraldine Lovato, 10409 Puffin Ct SW, Albuquerque, NM 87109, Boxes, Bags, Tools

UNIT: (D232) Jasmine T Roanhorse. 9204 Stormcloud Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Clothes, Furniture, Boxes, Bags

UNIT (D306) Xan Sanchez, 10600 Hilgenberg Lane SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household Items

UNIT (D302) Alejandro Perez, 743 Terracotta SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household Misc, Tools, bags boxes.

UNIT (C516) Emilo Chavez 3rd, 695 Pecos Loop SE, Rio Rancho 87124. Boxes and toys,

HCS Pub. January 11, 18, 2019