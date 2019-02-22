Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C.
Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C.
7625 Baca Lane
Santa Fe, NM 87507
505.474.6969
mrgstow@msn.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On April 05, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicles in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2005 Dodge Ram 2500 Truck Black
Vehicle Identification Number 3d7ks28c25g858320
Last Know Registered Owner
Justin Allan Hanson
Opening Bid $1,274.14
Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale.
HCS Pub. February 22, March 1, 2019
