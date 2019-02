Notice of Auction

NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE LEIN ACT THAT THE FOLLOWING UNITS WILL BE AUCTIONED OR OTHER WISE DISPOSED OF IN ORDER TO SATISFY LEINS CLAIMED FOR DELINQUENT RENT AND OTHER RELATED CHARGES. BIDING AND VIEWING OF AUTIONED ITEMS WILL BE ON 02/20/2019 AT 6:00 PM AT

www.MyAuctionAddiction.com. ALAMEDA STORAGE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REFUSE ANY BID FOR ANY REASON, CASH ONLY.

Unit #B-19 : Jonathan Jones or Jessie Moses 9050 Oakland Ave NE Albuquerque NM 87122 Table with chairs, projection screen, china cabinet, night stands, etc.

Unit #E-14: Mark Dunlap 4816 McMahan Blvd Albuquerque, NM 87144 Ladder, bike, containers, landscaping equipment, etc.

Alameda Storage reserves the right to withdraw any of the above units prior to auction; without prior notice.

HCS Pub. February 8, 15, 2019