SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2019 00856

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

APRIL ILENE FLANAGAN

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that APRIL ILENE FLANAGAN, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from APRIL ILENE FLANAGAN to APRIL ILENE SANCHEZ, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ April Flanagan

APRIL ILENE FLANAGAN

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 8, 15, 2019