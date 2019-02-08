CAUSE NO. CV 2019 00856
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2019 00856
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
APRIL ILENE FLANAGAN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that APRIL ILENE FLANAGAN, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from APRIL ILENE FLANAGAN to APRIL ILENE SANCHEZ, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 11th day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ April Flanagan
APRIL ILENE FLANAGAN
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 8, 15, 2019
