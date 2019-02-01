Notice is hereby given

Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM April 7, 2018,

at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.

Renee Alderete, 1712 Isleta Blvd SW #8H, Albuquerque, NM 87105.

Unit A20, $455.00, Miscellaneous

Sandra Martinez, 1607 Walter SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

Unit C18, $272.00, Miscellaneous

Celia DeAnda, 1750 Indian School Rd NW #160, Albuquerque, NM 87104.

Unit C10, $420.00, Miscellaneous

Rosendo Vallez Jr., 1549 Rinconada SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.

Unit D12, $320.00, Miscellaneous

Munah Green, 1201 Palomas Dr SE #A, Albuquerque, NM 87108.

Unit B36, $305.00, Miscellaneous

New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice .

HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019