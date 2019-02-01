Home   >   Search Notices   >   Auctions   >   Storage Auctions   >   New Mexico Stor-N-Lock

By on February 1, 2019

Notice is hereby given

Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM April 7, 2018,

at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.

Renee Alderete, 1712 Isleta Blvd SW #8H, Albuquerque, NM  87105.

Unit A20, $455.00,   Miscellaneous

Sandra Martinez, 1607 Walter SE, Albuquerque, NM  87102.

Unit C18, $272.00,   Miscellaneous

Celia DeAnda, 1750 Indian School Rd NW #160, Albuquerque, NM  87104.

Unit C10, $420.00,   Miscellaneous

Rosendo Vallez Jr., 1549 Rinconada SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.

Unit D12, $320.00,   Miscellaneous

Munah Green, 1201 Palomas Dr SE #A, Albuquerque, NM  87108.

Unit B36, $305.00,   Miscellaneous

New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice . 

HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019

