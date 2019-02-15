STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 001268

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

PATRICIA ANNE ENCEE

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that PATRICIA ANNE ENCEE, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

PATRICIA ANNE ENCEE

Proposed Name

PATRICIA ANN CRUZ

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAR 20 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ PATRICIA ANNE ENCEE

Patricia Ann Miller (AKA Patricia Anne Encee)

HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019