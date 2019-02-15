No. CV 2019 001268
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 001268
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
PATRICIA ANNE ENCEE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that PATRICIA ANNE ENCEE, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
PATRICIA ANNE ENCEE
Proposed Name
PATRICIA ANN CRUZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAR 20 2019, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ PATRICIA ANNE ENCEE
Patricia Ann Miller (AKA Patricia Anne Encee)
HCS Pub. February 15, 22, 2019
