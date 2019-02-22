No. CV 2019 001482
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 001482
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Amber Lee Zurek
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Amber Lee Zurek, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Amber Lee Zurek
Proposed Name
Amber Lee Thibodaux
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Amber Zurek
Amber Lee Zurek
HCS Pub. February 22, March 1, 2019
