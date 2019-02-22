STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 001482

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Amber Lee Zurek

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Amber Lee Zurek, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Amber Lee Zurek

Proposed Name

Amber Lee Thibodaux

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Amber Zurek

Amber Lee Zurek

HCS Pub. February 22, March 1, 2019