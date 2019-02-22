No. CV 2019 001485
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 001485
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ramon Hilario Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ramon Hilario Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ramon Hilario Gonzales
Proposed Name
Ray Hilario Gonzales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, District Judge, on the 25 day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ray H Gonzales
Ray H Gonzales
HCS Pub. February 22, March 1, 2019
