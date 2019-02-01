No. CV 2019 00609
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 00609
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Elizabeth Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Vicente Fernando Padilla
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elizabeth Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of her child as follows:
Current Name
Vicente Fernando Padilla
Proposed Name
Vicente James McGuinness
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of March 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Elizabeth Garcia
Elizabeth Garcia
HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019
