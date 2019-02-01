STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00609

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Elizabeth Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Vicente Fernando Padilla

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elizabeth Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of her child as follows:

Current Name

Vicente Fernando Padilla

Proposed Name

Vicente James McGuinness

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 6th day of March 2019, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Elizabeth Garcia

Elizabeth Garcia

HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019