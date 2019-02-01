No. CV 2019 00657
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 00657
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ROMIE CVJETA CUFF
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROMIE CVJETA CUFF, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
ROMIE CVJETA CUFF
Proposed Name
SAJETTA ROMIE CUFF
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 25th day of February 2019, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Romie Cvjeta Cuff
ROMIE CVJETA CUFF
HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019
