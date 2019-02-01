STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00657

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ROMIE CVJETA CUFF

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROMIE CVJETA CUFF, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

ROMIE CVJETA CUFF

Proposed Name

SAJETTA ROMIE CUFF

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 25th day of February 2019, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Romie Cvjeta Cuff

ROMIE CVJETA CUFF

HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019