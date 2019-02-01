No. CV 2019 00716
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 00716
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
George Michael Roybal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that George Michael Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
George Michael Roybal
Proposed Name
Mike George Roybal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 25th day of February 2019, at the hour of 2:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ George Michael Roybal
George Michael Roybal
HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019
