No. CV 2019 00846
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 00846
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Deseray Monica Maez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Deseray Monica Maez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Deseray Monica Maez
Proposed Name
Deseray Monica Jojola
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 21 day of March 2019, at the hour of 3:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Deseray Maez
Deseray Monica Maez
HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019
