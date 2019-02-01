STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00846

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Deseray Monica Maez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Deseray Monica Maez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Deseray Monica Maez

Proposed Name

Deseray Monica Jojola

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 21 day of March 2019, at the hour of 3:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Deseray Maez

Deseray Monica Maez

HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019