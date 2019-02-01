STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00854

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Alexsina Reynolds

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Alexsina Reynolds, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Maria Alexsina Reynolds

Proposed Name Alice Reynolds

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAR 06 2019, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Alexsina Reynolds

Maria Alexsina Reynolds

HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019