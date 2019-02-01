No. CV 2019 00858
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2019 00858
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Theodore Paul Lane
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Theodore Paul Lane, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Theodore Paul Lane
Proposed Name Ted Paul Lane
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 13 day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Theodore Paul Lane
Theodore Paul Lane
HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019
0 comments