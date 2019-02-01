STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2019 00858

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Theodore Paul Lane

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Theodore Paul Lane, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Theodore Paul Lane

Proposed Name Ted Paul Lane

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 13 day of March 2019, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Theodore Paul Lane

Theodore Paul Lane

HCS Pub. February 1, 8, 2019